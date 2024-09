A column of smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 15-16 September.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Suspilne noted that explosions had rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid.

Updated: After 03:30, Suspilne reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast again.

