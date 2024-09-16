All Sections
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 14 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 September 2024, 07:45
Ukrainian soldiers on an armoured combat vehicle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,060 more soldiers killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 14 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 634,860 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 8,683 (+3) tanks;
  • 17,071 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,123 (+14) artillery systems;
  • 1,187 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 947 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 15,263 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,592 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 24,712 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,090 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

 The information is being confirmed.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular news website in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

