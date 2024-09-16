Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 14 artillery systems over past day

Ukrainian soldiers on an armoured combat vehicle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,060 more soldiers killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 14 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 634,860 (+1,060) military personnel;

8,683 (+3) tanks;

17,071 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

18,123 (+14) artillery systems;

1,187 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

947 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,263 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,592 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,712 (+28) vehicles and tankers;

3,090 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!