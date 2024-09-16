Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 14 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 16 September 2024, 07:45
Russian forces have lost 1,060 more soldiers killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 14 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 634,860 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 8,683 (+3) tanks;
- 17,071 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,123 (+14) artillery systems;
- 1,187 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 947 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,263 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,592 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,712 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,090 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
