Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 September 2024, 12:50
Zelenskyy on attempted assassination attempt on Trump: Glad he was not hurt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to reports of a possible attempted assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida. 

Source: Zelenskyy on social network X (Twitter) 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am glad to learn that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed. Best wishes to him and his family. It is good that the suspect in the attempted assassination was quickly detained." 

Details: The President emphasised that the rule of law is above all else and that political violence has no place anywhere in the world. 

Background

  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect in the case of the alleged attempt on Trump's life: 58-year-old Ryan Routt, who had eight previous arrests and actively supported Ukraine.
  • On 15 September, Donald Trump's campaign reported a shooting near his golf club in Florida and said he was safe.
  • US President Joe Biden said the suspect was in custody and instructed his team to provide the Secret Service with the necessary resources to protect him.
  • Trump himself thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their "outstanding work" after the alleged assassination attempt. US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned political violence.

