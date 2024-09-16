All Sections
Suspect in alleged assassination attempt on Trump supported Ukraine – CNN

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 September 2024, 04:56
FBI investigating alleged assassination attempt on Trump. Screenshot from a video

CNN has reported that Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested on suspicion of an alleged assassination attempt on former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, had expressed support for Ukraine on social media following Russia's invasion.

Source: CNN with reference to Routh's social media posts

Quote from CNN: "Ryan Wesley Routh, who authorities suspect was planning to attack former President Donald Trump as he played a round of golf, expressed strong support for Ukraine in dozens of posts on X in 2022, saying he was willing to die in the fight and that 'we need to burn the Kremlin to the ground'."

Details: Routh had encouraged foreigners, through Facebook, to join the war [on Ukraine's side – ed.]. 

CNN added that Routh referred to himself as an "off-the-books liaison" of the Ukrainian government and encouraged soldiers from Afghanistan to fight for Ukraine.

Previously: Following a shooting at a golf course near Trump, law enforcement, including the FBI, began investigating a possible assassination attempt on the life of the former president.

President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the attempted assassination of Trump, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed.

Background: Trump sustained an ear injury during the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

USATrumpwarUkraine
