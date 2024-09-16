All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov sentenced to 17 years in prison by Russian occupiers in Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 September 2024, 18:10
Blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov sentenced to 17 years in prison by Russian occupiers in Crimea
Photo: Krimskaya Solidarnost (Crimean Solidarity)

Political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov has been sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment by a Russian court in occupied Crimea despite being totally blind – a category 1 disability.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram; public movement Krimskaya Solidarnost (Crimean Solidarity)

Details: After the verdict was announced, Sizikov was taken to an unknown destination.

Advertisement:

Lubinets noted that seven people were detained in Crimea during large-scale searches on 7 July 2020. Six of them were sent to a pre-trial detention centre. Oleksandr Sizikov, who completely lost his sight in a car accident, was placed under house arrest.

On 14 September, Crimean police came to Sizikov’s home and took him to an unknown location.

Lawyer Lilia Gemedzhy said the police’s actions were illegal, noting that they had even threatened to use force and to hold Sizikov accountable for "contempt of court".

Advertisement:

Lubinets pointed out that according to a Russian government decree, people with severe disabilities, including those with complete sight loss, cannot be held in custody.

He urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia and demand the immediate release of Oleksandr Sizikov, as well as all Ukrainians illegally detained in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and in Russia.

Quote from Lubinets: "The actions of the Russian security forces against this person with a disability violate fundamental human rights, specifically the right to a fair trial and defence."

Background:

  • Sizikov, along with the other six detainees, was accused of being involved in Hizb ut-Tahrir, a Muslim political party which Russia recognised as a terrorist organisation in 2003. However, the party operates without restriction in Ukraine and most other countries of the world.
  • The persecution of this organisation in Crimea started after the peninsula was occupied by Russia in 2014. Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were accused of terrorism, even though human rights activists insist that the organisation has nothing to do with violent action and its only purposes are to fight against political repressions and oppose Russian government policy on Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

political prisonersCrimea
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
political prisoners
Belarusian leader pardons 30 more political prisoners
Kremlin political prisoner suffers heart attack due to poor conditions in Russian prison
71-year-old Ukrainian citizen accused of "espionage" dies in Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: