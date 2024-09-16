All Sections
Zelenskyy orders General Staff to provide action plan to improve work of military training centres

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 September 2024, 18:56
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Monday, 16 September, to discuss critical national defence issues and the frontline situation. Key topics included updates on the actions of the Russian forces, the state of critical infrastructure, military combat training, and the status of drone supplies.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "I've held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. I heard a report on the frontline situation and detailed reports from both our intelligence agencies – Foreign Intelligence Service and Defence Intelligence – on the intentions of the Russian invaders and the situation in their ranks. Intelligence officers have noted a noticeable deterioration in discipline in Russian units."

Details: The second issue discussed was the readiness of engineering protection for critical infrastructure. The president emphasised the need to complete all necessary work as swiftly as possible.

The meeting also tackled the issue of military training. Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff to provide a list of measures to improve the work of combat training centres.

In addition, at the meeting, the president noted that some countries that supply components for drones are imposing export restrictions. However, he said Ukraine has a strategy to prevent these restrictions from critically impacting its defence capabilities.

