Russia has lost over 635,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 07:14
Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 artillery systems and 2 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 635,880 (+1,020) military personnel;
- 8,685 (+2) tanks;
- 17,077 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,129 (+6) artillery systems;
- 1,188 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 947 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,329 (+66) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,592 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,739 (+27) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,091 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being updated.
