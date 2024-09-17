Russia has lost over 635,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,020 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 artillery systems and 2 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 635,880 (+1,020) military personnel;

8,685 (+2) tanks;

17,077 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

18,129 (+6) artillery systems;

1,188 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

947 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,329 (+66) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,592 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,739 (+27) vehicles and tankers;

3,091 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being updated.

Support UP or become our patron!