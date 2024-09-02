All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service had no objections to appointment of controversial chief of staff of Unmanned Systems Forces

Anhelina Strashkulych, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 September 2024, 15:27
Roman Hladkyi. Photo: Wikipedia

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had raised no objections to the appointment of the controversial Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Command.

Source: Roman Kostenko, a secretary of the parliamentary defence committee, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At today's (2 September) committee meeting, the question was raised about the appointment of Hladkyi as Chief of Staff of the USF Command, in particular, whether he had been vetted. The commander-in-chief replied that Hladkyi is experienced, has undergone training in Canada, and before that, was serving as the chief of staff of the Naval Forces Command. He had passed all the checks. There were no objections from the SSU. That's why he has been appointed."

Details: Additionally, Kostenko reported that Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the USF, stated during his online connection to the meeting that he regarded Hladkyi as a professional and had no concerns about his appointment.

However, the secretary noted that Syrskyi suggested conducting additional checks on Hladkyi. Kostenko indicated that the committee has decided to request clarification from the SSU regarding the situation.

Background:

  • Roman Hladkyi was recently appointed Chief of Staff of the USF Command, which caused outrage among social media users and sparked a public outcry.
  • In particular, DeepState, a group of military analysts, noted that Hladkyi is a suspect in high treason, espionage, and corruption. His wife holds Russian citizenship, and his daughter represented Russia in sports competitions.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the allegations in this regard.

