Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast

Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, has reported that there is a noticeable reduction of Russian ground forces in Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, citing Vaikšnoras, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vaikšnoras attributes this reduction to the successful Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast, Russia. However, he cautioned against relaxing, noting that the Kremlin persists in its attempts to maintain control over the Baltic Sea region.

Quote: "As soon as the war in Ukraine started, we noticed that a lot of equipment and some personnel had been transferred from Kaliningrad. They have just come back after rotation, and now we can see that there is a sufficient reduction, at least in ground forces...

But let's not fool ourselves, they [the Russians] have a robust A2/AD system, which provides air cover. And nothing has changed there. They're still trying to control the Baltic Sea, they're still trying to control this region, so we also have to remain vigilant and keep an eye on what's going on there."

Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia. Photo: Google Maps

Background:

Earlier, the United States spotted the redeployment of some of the Russian forces to Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, the US is concerned that continued Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast might stretch its forces too thin.

