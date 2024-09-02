All Sections
Khorunzhyi armoured personnel carrier to be put into service in Ukraine's Armed Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 2 September 2024, 13:01
The Khorunzhyi armoured personnel carrier – a radical upgrade of the Soviet BTR-60 – has been codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Ministry reports.

Source: Ministry of Defence website

Quote from the Ministry: "The body of the Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which has improved the vehicle’s ballistic protection without increasing its weight. The hull is also protected around the perimeter from 7.62-mm bullets with a steel core, and the frontal armour can withstand shots from a large-calibre machine gun from a distance of 10 metres."

Details: The design of the hull bottom and special mine-resistant seats protects troops from the impact of explosive devices equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

The Ministry of Defence points out that the Khorunzhyi is significantly more powerful than the BTR-60, as the new Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier has a 330-horsepower diesel engine installed at the front.

The vehicle is capable of accelerating to over 80 km/h, and the capacity of its fuel tanks provides a range of over 500 km.

"The radically different body layout has improved the ergonomics and convenience for landing, which takes place through the rear of the armoured vehicle.

 

The new APC is equipped with modern electronics, video surveillance cameras, an air conditioning system, and an autonomous generator that allows the armoured vehicle to operate with the engine off," the Defence Ministry statement said.

The Khorunzhyi is equipped with a combat module with a 14.5-mm machine gun or a 30x113 -mm gun.

Six versions of this APC can be produced: a linear armoured personnel carrier; a personnel carrier; a casualty evacuation vehicle; a repair and evacuation vehicle; a command and staff vehicle; and a self-propelled mortar vehicle.

