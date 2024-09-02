All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO reacts to Polish foreign minister's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 September 2024, 16:54
NATO reacts to Polish foreign minister's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO has responded to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory, noting that while members of the Alliance have the right to protect their airspace, such actions could have consequences for the entire Alliance.

Source: a NATO spokesperson in a comment to Europa Press news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO spokesperson stated that the Alliance "has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of the war unleashed by Russia" and emphasised that it "is not a party to the conflict and will not become a party to the conflict" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They acknowledged the right of each Ally to defend its airspace but warned that actions by individual states in support of Ukraine "could also affect NATO as a whole".

"That is why the Allies must continue close consultations," the spokesperson added.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine have a "duty" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.
  • Ukraine has previously pointed out that Western powers could help it repel large-scale Russian missile attacks against critical and energy infrastructure by authorising Kyiv to strike missile carriers deep inside Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons.
  • The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what kind of objects they are.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOPolandmissile strikeRussia
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
NATO
Polish government distances itself from foreign minister's statement on downing Russian missiles
Ukraine will join NATO within its 1991 borders – Ukraine's Deputy PM
Stoltenberg comments on Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast for first time
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: