NATO reacts to Polish foreign minister's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

NATO has responded to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory, noting that while members of the Alliance have the right to protect their airspace, such actions could have consequences for the entire Alliance.

Source: a NATO spokesperson in a comment to Europa Press news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO spokesperson stated that the Alliance "has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of the war unleashed by Russia" and emphasised that it "is not a party to the conflict and will not become a party to the conflict" in Ukraine.

They acknowledged the right of each Ally to defend its airspace but warned that actions by individual states in support of Ukraine "could also affect NATO as a whole".

"That is why the Allies must continue close consultations," the spokesperson added.

Background:

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine have a "duty" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Ukraine has previously pointed out that Western powers could help it repel large-scale Russian missile attacks against critical and energy infrastructure by authorising Kyiv to strike missile carriers deep inside Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons.

The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what kind of objects they are.

