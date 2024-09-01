All Sections
Majority of Poles believe Russian objects flying over Poland should be downed

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 19:40
The flag of Poland. Stock photo: Pixabay

The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what objects they are.

Source: the results of a survey conducted by SW Research for Rzeczpospolita, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Respondents were asked: "In your opinion, should Poland shoot down objects flying above our territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if it is not certain what objects they are?"

58.5% of the survey participants answered "yes". 22.1% hold the opposite opinion, while 19.4% said they were "not sure".

The results vary for each group depending on sex, age and level of education.

Women were more likely to choose an affirmative response – the "yes" option was chosen by 60.8% of female respondents. 20% of women said "no" and 19% were "not sure".

55% of men are in favour, 24.4% are categorically against, and 19.8% of male respondents opted for "don’t know".

The survey was conducted on 27-28 August 2024 by the research agency SW Research among users of its online SW Panel. The analysis covered a group of 800 internet users aged 18 and over.

Background:

  • Following a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by an "aerial object", likely a kamikaze drone.
  • General Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, stated that judging from its trajectory, velocity and altitude, the object was definitely not a missile and was most likely a drone.
  • Polish media outlets reported, citing sources in the Polish army, that the military believe the object was a Shahed drone, and that it remained in Polish airspace for at least 30 minutes.

