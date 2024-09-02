All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro, damage reported

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 22:18
Explosions heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro, damage reported
An explosion. Stock photo

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro on the evening of 2 September. 

Sources: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne TV; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov

Details: At 22:02, Suspilne correspondents reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.

Advertisement:

At 22:03 and 22:12, Syniehubov also reported explosions in Kharkiv. 

Serhii Lysak later reported that Russia had attacked Dnipro. Residential buildings were reportedly damaged in one of the districts.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one of the recent explosions heard in Kharkiv was the second one that day in the Kyivskyi district. No one was killed or injured and no buildings were destroyed.

Advertisement:

Terekhov later reported that another explosion had occurred in the Saltivskyi district. Again, there were no casualties or damage, but some grass caught fire.

Another guided aerial bomb hit a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Significant damage was caused to a residential building when the aerial bomb hit its courtyard. 

Meanwhile, it was reported that a Russian missile strike in Dnipro had left one person dead and three injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivDniproexplosion
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv
First day of school underground: pupils in Kharkiv begin their studies at another metro station – photos
Number of civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova rises to 15 – photos
Russian attack on Kharkiv and its oblast: woman injured, houses on fire, railway damaged
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: