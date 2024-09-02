Explosions heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro, damage reported

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro on the evening of 2 September.

Sources: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne TV; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov

Details: At 22:02, Suspilne correspondents reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.

At 22:03 and 22:12, Syniehubov also reported explosions in Kharkiv.

Serhii Lysak later reported that Russia had attacked Dnipro. Residential buildings were reportedly damaged in one of the districts.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one of the recent explosions heard in Kharkiv was the second one that day in the Kyivskyi district. No one was killed or injured and no buildings were destroyed.

Terekhov later reported that another explosion had occurred in the Saltivskyi district. Again, there were no casualties or damage, but some grass caught fire.

Another guided aerial bomb hit a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Significant damage was caused to a residential building when the aerial bomb hit its courtyard.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a Russian missile strike in Dnipro had left one person dead and three injured.

