One person killed and several injured in missile attack on Dnipro

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 23:13
One person killed and several injured in missile attack on Dnipro
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia launched a missile attack on Dnipro on the evening of 2 September. Residential buildings were damaged in the attack. One person is known to have been killed and three injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, we already have information that one person was killed and three were injured as a result of the missile attack on Dnipro. Our condolences go out to their families and friends."

Background: Explosions were heard on the evening of 2 September in Kharkiv and Dnipro.

