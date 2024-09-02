One person killed and several injured in missile attack on Dnipro

Russia launched a missile attack on Dnipro on the evening of 2 September. Residential buildings were damaged in the attack. One person is known to have been killed and three injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, we already have information that one person was killed and three were injured as a result of the missile attack on Dnipro. Our condolences go out to their families and friends."

Advertisement:

Background: Explosions were heard on the evening of 2 September in Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Support UP or become our patron!