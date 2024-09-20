All Sections
Air defence systems operated near Cherkasy and on its outskirts – media

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 20 September 2024, 01:38
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The air defence systems were responding to Russian drones near Cherkasy on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Suspilne Cherkasy, a Cherkasy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Air defence is operating near Cherkasy and on the outskirts of the city."

Details: The Air Force reported that the threat of attack drones lasted in Cherkasy Oblast from 21:50 to 04:44.

Cherkasyair defenceShahed drone
