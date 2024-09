Analysts from the DeepState project updated the map on the night of 19-20 September, indicating that the Russians had advanced near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast and in the town of Toretsk.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near [the settlements of] New-York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and in [the town of] Toretsk."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!