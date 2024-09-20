Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv, injuring three people

The Russians have launched two attacks on the city of Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Details: Early reports say three civilians have been injured in the Osnovianskyi district of the city.

In addition, Syniehubov stated that Russian forces continue to terrorise Kharkiv Oblast's civilian population on a daily basis.

Around 14:00, the Russians targeted the town of Ivashky in Zolochiv hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A man and a woman suffered moderate injuries and another man was slightly injured as a result of seven Russian strikes. A private house and a car were damaged.

After 15:00, the Russians struck the settlement of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district.

As of 17:00, two civilians had been killed: a 43-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, and at least two other women had been injured.

Details are being confirmed, and emergency services are working on the scene, Syniehubov stated.

