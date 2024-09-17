Russian occupation forces deployed glide bombs to attack the Kyivskyi district in the city of Kharkiv twice on 17 September; one of the bombs hit a wood near a shopping mall. So far, seven people are known to have sustained injuries, including four emergency response workers who were fighting a fire nearby.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "So far, six people are known to have been injured in the explosion of the occupiers’ glide bomb."

Details: Four of the people injured in the attack are emergency response workers who were extinguishing a fire nearby. They are currently being treated. Terekhov earlier said that Russian occupation forces deployed two glide bombs to attack Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, with one of the bombs hitting an unpopulated area. Syniehubov later added that one of the bombs hit a wood near a shopping mall.

Updated: Later, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office confirmed that seven people had been injured, including four State Emergency Service officials and three civilians.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Prosecutors previously established that the Russian army launched an attack from the village of Stroitel in the Russian Federation's Belgorod Oblast, using three guided aerial bombs.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

