All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian strike on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, including 4 rescue workers – photos

Anastasia Protz, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 September 2024, 19:02
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 7 people injured, including 4 rescue workers – photos
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian occupation forces deployed glide bombs to attack the Kyivskyi district in the city of Kharkiv twice on 17 September; one of the bombs hit a wood near a shopping mall. So far, seven people are known to have sustained injuries, including four emergency response workers who were fighting a fire nearby.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "So far, six people are known to have been injured in the explosion of the occupiers’ glide bomb."

Advertisement:

Details: Four of the people injured in the attack are emergency response workers who were extinguishing a fire nearby. They are currently being treated. Terekhov earlier said that Russian occupation forces deployed two glide bombs to attack Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, with one of the bombs hitting an unpopulated area. Syniehubov later added that one of the bombs hit a wood near a shopping mall.

Updated: Later, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office confirmed that seven people had been injured, including four State Emergency Service officials and three civilians.

 
Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Prosecutors previously established that the Russian army launched an attack from the village of Stroitel in the Russian Federation's Belgorod Oblast, using three guided aerial bombs.

Advertisement:
 
Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivRussiaattack
Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Kharkiv
Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv: 14 people in hospital, including child in critical condition
Body retrieved from under rubble and fire extinguished after Russian attack on Kharkiv
Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 41, youngest is one year old – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
17:56
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"
17:33
Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos
17:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
17:05
Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022
16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
15:03
Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"
14:07
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: