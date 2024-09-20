Zelenskyy on preparations for negotiations in US: We will present plan that will bring victory

The Ukrainian side is getting ready for talks with US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during a visit to the United States, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 20 September

Quote: "We are actively preparing for negotiations in the US – this includes President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we expect to meet with both presidential candidates of the United States."

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy said during his visit to the US he will unveil a detailed action plan that "will really bring us closer to a just peace, really bring us closer to victory". In addition, the president thanked America for its assistance.

"Ukraine is counting very heavily on this support. And rightly so. Because when one nation wins the fight for its independence and respect for international law, the whole world wins. This is exactly how it should be," Zelenskyy concluded.

Advertisement:

Background: On 18 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian Plan for Victory had been fully prepared.



Support UP or become our patron!