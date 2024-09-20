All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US and UK may secretly allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia – The Times

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 September 2024, 22:19
US and UK may secretly allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia – The Times
Storm Shadow. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Times writes that the United States and the United Kingdom are likely to give Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but this decision may remain a secret to preserve the factor of surprise for the Russian side.

Source: European Pravda citing The Times

Details: The publication states that the UK and the US have been discussing the possibility of allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles for a long time.

Advertisement:

It was expected that this decision could be announced during a joint visit of the top foreign officials of both countries, Antony Blinken and David Lammy, to Kyiv last Wednesday.

The two sides prepared two versions of the final statements and, due to unresolved details, announced the one that referred to further discussions on allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes.

Among other things, The Times reports that the US is refraining from approving the permit until it sees the victory plan that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to present to Joe Biden during a meeting next week.

Advertisement:

Instead, the publication says that the UK wants to create the impression that such a step comes from more NATO allies and has organised a meeting of the foreign ministers of the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy in Paris.

But one source suggested that the US is more focused on building Biden's legacy and wants to speed up the decision.

The Times stated that the authorization to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles could be approved as early as next week and will be kept private in order to avoid giving Russia additional warning of a possible attack.

Background:

  • Ukraine is seeking to use long-range missiles to hit Russian air bases and military facilities used to attack Ukrainian cities. Media have previously reported that the UK does not want to act on this issue without US approval.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supported the authorisation of Ukraine's long-range strikes, sceptical of the "red lines" set by Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
USA
Zelenskyy to meet with Scholz in New York
Zelenskyy on preparations for negotiations in US: We will present plan that will bring victory
US Vice President reiterates commitment to Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
16:14
Russian strike on Sumy hospital: death toll and casualties rise – photos
15:58
Colonel involved in training Shahed UAV operators killed in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
15:41
West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: