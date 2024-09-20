Ukraine evacuates 4 of its citizens from Syria – video
Friday, 20 September 2024, 22:43
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have jointly evacuated four Ukrainian citizens – three women and one child – from Syria.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Quote from DIU: "This became possible due to the dedicated work of the specialists of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."
Details: It is reported that as a result of joint efforts, four Ukrainian citizens – three women and one child – are returning to Ukraine.
