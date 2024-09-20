Ukraine's defence minister dismisses two deputy heads of Defence Intelligence and plans more staff purges – Ukrainska Pravda Defence Ministry sources

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has dismissed Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko, two deputies of Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), and is planning further staff purges.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Ministry of Defence

Details: One of the sources said the deputy heads were dismissed about a week ago. The decision to dismiss them was not agreed with DIU chief Budanov himself. The source believes the decision was not initiated by the defence minister.

Advertisement:

At the same time, unconfirmed reports are swirling online that Budanov's dismissal is being planned by the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Ukrainska Pravda’s source would not comment on these rumours.

Another source noted that there are about 20 generals and senior officials whom Defence Minister Rustem Umierov either intends to dismiss or has already dismissed.

Advertisement:

The main reason for this is "inefficiency, a Soviet approach, and a lack of results from the work on the fronts".

The list includes five deputy ministers, the state secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and the controversial chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, Roman Hladkyi.

Support UP or become our patron!