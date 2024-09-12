All Sections
Ukrainian defence intelligence officers destroy Russian fighter jet over Black Sea – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 08:04
A Su-30SM fighter jet. Photo: open sources

Officers from a special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have destroyed a Russian Su-30SM warplane by a hit from a man-portable air defence system during an operation in the Black Sea.

Source: press service for DIU

Details: The Russians lost contact with their warplane at 05:00 on 11 September 2024. About three hours after that, they launched a search and rescue operation involving an An-26 aircraft and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

In the afternoon, the Russians reported to their command that they had spotted a distinctive aviation fuel stain in the sea, 70 km northwest of Cape Tarkhankut. They soon discovered the wreckage from the downed Su-30SM.

The downed fighter jet belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the Saky airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Such an aircraft is worth approximately US$50 million.

