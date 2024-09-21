All Sections
Harris's Congressional ally says she will support Ukraine if elected president – video

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 21 September 2024, 13:55
Harris's Congressional ally says she will support Ukraine if elected president – video
Jimmy Panetta in an interview with European Pravda. Screenshot: video by European Pravda

Jimmy Panetta, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives and a close ally of Kamala Harris, has expressed confidence that if she wins the presidential election, she will continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Source: Panetta in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Panetta said the current Joe Biden administration will "continue to support our ally and our fellow democracy, Ukraine," and this policy will continue.

"You obviously have two presidential candidates. One who made it clear where she is when it comes to support for Ukraine. One who clearly hesitated and couldn't answer the question just this week when it came to whether or not Ukraine should win," the congressman added.

"Harris has made clear: she will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to succeed," he said.

When asked whether a Harris administration might take a bolder approach to military support for Ukraine, Panetta did not provide a direct answer but hinted that the current Biden administration is gradually shifting its position.

"It takes some process, but they [the Biden administration staff – ed.] are going through the appropriate iterations to get to yes. And I believe that's exactly where Kamala Harris will be," the congressman added.

Background: US Vice President Kamala Harris commented on her upcoming meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is scheduled for next week. The Ukrainian president is expected to present Harris with Ukraine's Victory Plan.

USA
