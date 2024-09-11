All Sections
Harris expresses support for Ukraine, while Trump evades answer twice – US debates

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 05:28
Harris expresses support for Ukraine, while Trump evades answer twice – US debates
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Stock photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has expressed her support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, while candidate Donald Trump, as she said, would surrender within 24 hours if he took office. Answering the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump avoided a direct answer twice and said that it was in the interest of the US for the war to end.

Source: live broadcast of the debates between Trump and Harris

Details: Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine even before assuming office: "What I'll do is I'll speak to one, I'll speak to the other, I'll get them together".

He complained that the US had provided between US$250 billion and US$275 billion in aid to Ukraine, while European countries had contributed only between US$100 billion and US$150 billion, despite being geographically closer to Ukraine.

Quote from Trump: "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives that are being killed by the millions.

I know Zelenskyy very well and I know Putin very well. I have a good relationship. And they respect your president. Okay? They respect me. They don't respect Biden.

We're playing with World War 3."

Details: Trump also reiterated that Putin has nuclear weapons and might use them or might not.

In addition, Trump repeated the false claim that Harris was sent to negotiate with Putin to prevent the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Quote from Harris: "I believe the reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give it up.

I actually met with Zelenskyy a few days before Russia invaded... I shared with him American intelligence about how he could defend himself.

Days later I went to NATO's eastern flank, to Poland and Romania.

We brought 50 countries together to support Ukraine.

And because of our support, because of the air defence, the ammunition, the artillery, the Javelins, the Abrams tanks that we have provided, Ukraine stands as an independent and free country.

We understand the importance of the greatest military alliance the world has ever known, which is NATO. And what we have done to preserve the ability of Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians to fight for their independence. Otherwise, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe. Starting with Poland."

More details: Harris emphasised that the US must remain a leader in defending international rights and rules.

