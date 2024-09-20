US Vice President reiterates commitment to Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Friday, 20 September 2024, 15:45
US Vice President Kamala Harris has reiterated her unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people ahead of her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Harris on X (Twitter)
Details: She reiterated that it will be her seventh meeting with Zelenskyy.
"President Biden and I have been clear: Our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom is unshakeable," Harris said.
Background:
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States next week, where he plans to present his "victory plan" to incumbent President Joe Biden and candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
- In addition, at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he was not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.
