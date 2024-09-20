US Vice President reiterates commitment to Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Kamala Harris and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting at the Munich Security Conference in February 2024. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

US Vice President Kamala Harris has reiterated her unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people ahead of her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Harris on X (Twitter)

Details: She reiterated that it will be her seventh meeting with Zelenskyy.

"President Biden and I have been clear: Our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom is unshakeable," Harris said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States next week, where he plans to present his "victory plan" to incumbent President Joe Biden and candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

In addition, at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he was not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.

