Russian foreign minister explains why Putin "backed" Kamala Harris: he was joking

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin was "joking" when he said he was backing Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with Sky News Arabia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on Putin's declaration of "support" for Harris in early September, the Russian foreign minister said Putin was "joking", adding that "he has a good sense of humour".

"I see no difference in our attitude to either the current or future election campaigns in the United States for a long time to come," Lavrov said.

He insisted that Joe Biden has long been unable to lead the country, claiming that it is ruled by the "deep state". He also mentioned that Donald Trump imposed "quite serious" sanctions on Russia during his first term.

"Eventually we concluded that self-reliance was the best option. We will never again pin our hopes on a ‘good guy’ who will help straighten things out in our country coming to the White House or any other Western capital," Lavrov concluded.

Background:

Putin said in early September that Joe Biden was his favourite candidate in the US election, but since he had withdrawn from the race and backed Kamala Harris, Russia would also support her.

The White House advised Moscow to stop interfering in the US presidential election and criticised the Kremlin leader's public discussions about "supporting" certain candidates.

But Trump himself admitted that he had been "very offended" by Putin's words.

