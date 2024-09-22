Zelenskyy to visit US factory producing 155mm artillery shells – AP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit a 155mm artillery shell plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Sunday and thank the workers who have increased production of 155mm shells over the past year.

Source: AP with reference to informants

Details: The Scranton plant is one of the few in the United States that produces 155mm artillery shells.

Ukraine has already received over 3 million 155mm shells from the US.

At a certain point in the war, Ukraine was using between 6,000 and 8,000 155mm shells per day. This rate began to deplete US stockpiles and raised concerns that the stockpile would be insufficient to meet US military needs if another major war broke out, such as a potential conflict over Taiwan. In response, the US has invested in restarting production lines and is now producing over 40,000 155mm rounds per month, with plans to reach 100,000 rounds per month.

Zelenskyy is also expected to be joined at the plant by two Pentagon executives who have helped boost production – Douglas Bush, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, and Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon's top arms buyer – as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Zelenskyy will also address the UN General Assembly's annual meeting in New York and travel to Washington for talks on Thursday with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

