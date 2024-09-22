All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US and several countries warn Russia against intimidation with nuclear weapons

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 September 2024, 11:18
US and several countries warn Russia against intimidation with nuclear weapons
Rt-2pm2 Topol-M, a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The member states of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the United States, Australia, India, and Japan) have expressed their strong disapproval of Russia's possible use or mere threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Source: a statement by the leaders of the four states, released on the White House website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The states reaffirmed their support for compliance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Advertisement:

"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. Each of us has visited Ukraine since the war began, and seen this first-hand; we reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The leaders noted the negative impact of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, especially for developing countries and least developed countries.

"In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.

Advertisement:

We underscore the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterate that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue stressed.

Background

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated, citing Ukrainian intelligence data, that Russia is planning to strike Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities this winter.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is stepping down at the end of September, is sceptical about Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's warning amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAnuclear weapons
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
USA
Zelenskyy to visit US factory producing 155mm artillery shells – AP
US Security Council has not yet seen Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
Russian foreign minister explains why Putin "backed" Kamala Harris: he was joking
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
16:14
Russian strike on Sumy hospital: death toll and casualties rise – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: