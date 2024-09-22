US and several countries warn Russia against intimidation with nuclear weapons

The member states of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the United States, Australia, India, and Japan) have expressed their strong disapproval of Russia's possible use or mere threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Source: a statement by the leaders of the four states, released on the White House website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The states reaffirmed their support for compliance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. Each of us has visited Ukraine since the war began, and seen this first-hand; we reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The leaders noted the negative impact of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, especially for developing countries and least developed countries.

"In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.

We underscore the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterate that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue stressed.

Background:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated, citing Ukrainian intelligence data, that Russia is planning to strike Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities this winter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is stepping down at the end of September, is sceptical about Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's warning amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.

