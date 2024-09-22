Two mine workers killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

A fire broke out in a mine in Donetsk Oblast due to a Russian attack, causing fatalities.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: At the time of the incident, there were 371 workers in the mine, all of whom were brought to the surface.

Two workers were found dead after the inspection of the premises, and another civilian was taken to hospital.

The ministry noted that no combustion products entered the mine.

