EU to support Ukraine regardless of US position – Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has stated that the European Union will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, regardless of the next US administration’s position.

Source: Ukrainform citing Borrell during a press conference following the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine

Quote: "I don't know what the Americans, the US with a new presidency will do or not.

But by the time being, allow me to say that the European Union's support, military, civilian, economic, financial and humanitarian, is greater than the US.

More than €100 billion is the bill that we've paid. Among them, €45 [billion] for military support. Less than the US? Certainly, but quite an important figure."

Details: Borrell reiterated that no one expected Ukraine to resist at the beginning of the war, given that Russia was the fourth-largest country in the world by military spending, while Ukraine ranked 35th.

Quote: "So the difference between the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine is incredible.

The fact that Ukraine was resisting was a kind of miracle. At the beginning, what [did] we offer to Ukraine? We offered helmets! Now we are offering F-16s, and that's quite a difference, no?

One thing for me is clear: as far as Ukrainians want to resist, we have to support them. Otherwise, we will make a historical mistake."

Background: On 21 August, Borrell called on Western powers to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of their weapons against Russian military targets.

