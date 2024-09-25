All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU to support Ukraine regardless of US position – Borrell

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 September 2024, 06:48
EU to support Ukraine regardless of US position – Borrell
Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has stated that the European Union will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, regardless of the next US administration’s position.

Source: Ukrainform citing Borrell during a press conference following the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine

Quote: "I don't know what the Americans, the US with a new presidency will do or not. 

Advertisement:

But by the time being, allow me to say that the European Union's support, military, civilian, economic, financial and humanitarian, is greater than the US. 

More than €100 billion is the bill that we've paid. Among them, €45 [billion] for military support. Less than the US? Certainly, but quite an important figure."

Details: Borrell reiterated that no one expected Ukraine to resist at the beginning of the war, given that Russia was the fourth-largest country in the world by military spending, while Ukraine ranked 35th.

Advertisement:

Quote: "So the difference between the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine is incredible. 

The fact that Ukraine was resisting was a kind of miracle. At the beginning, what [did] we offer to Ukraine? We offered helmets! Now we are offering F-16s, and that's quite a difference, no? 

One thing for me is clear: as far as Ukrainians want to resist, we have to support them. Otherwise, we will make a historical mistake."

Background: On 21 August, Borrell called on Western powers to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of their weapons against Russian military targets.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
EU
Polish President says that attempts to block Ukraine's EU accession through Volyn tragedy fit into Putin's policy
Council of Europe to play key role in holding Russia accountable for aggression crimes – Secretary General
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: