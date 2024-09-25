Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 74 artillery systems in one day

A CEASAR self-propelled howitzer engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded, 15 tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 646,400 (+1,250) military personnel;

8,815 (+15) tanks;

17,304 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

18,549 (+74) artillery systems;

1,199 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

952 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,879 (+115) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,595 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

25,248 (+73) vehicles and tankers;

3,168 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

