Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 74 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 07:53
Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded, 15 tanks and 40 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 646,400 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 8,815 (+15) tanks;
- 17,304 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,549 (+74) artillery systems;
- 1,199 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 952 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,879 (+115) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,595 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,248 (+73) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,168 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
