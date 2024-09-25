All Sections
OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 25 September 2024, 12:07
A German-supplied Skynex anti-aircraft system at the disposal of Ukrainian forces. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force has conducted training exercises involving a German-supplied Skynex anti-aircraft system.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The exercises involved engaging various types of aerial targets. The video captures the system being loaded, aimed at a target, and successfully attacking it.

The Skynex air defence system, developed by the German company Rheinmetall Air Defence, was unveiled in 2021.

The system's battery comprises four 35-mm guns, a control node and a radar system that facilitates the primary detection of air targets for gun guidance.

Background: At the end of May 2024, the German government announced the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine. It included additional air defence equipment, notably a Skynex anti-aircraft missile system, along with ammunition, ordnance, and armoured vehicles.

Ukraine's Air Force
