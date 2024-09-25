Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing German-supplied Skynex air defence system engaging targets – video
Ukraine's Air Force has conducted training exercises involving a German-supplied Skynex anti-aircraft system.
Source: a statement from Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The exercises involved engaging various types of aerial targets. The video captures the system being loaded, aimed at a target, and successfully attacking it.
The Skynex air defence system, developed by the German company Rheinmetall Air Defence, was unveiled in 2021.
The system's battery comprises four 35-mm guns, a control node and a radar system that facilitates the primary detection of air targets for gun guidance.
Background: At the end of May 2024, the German government announced the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine. It included additional air defence equipment, notably a Skynex anti-aircraft missile system, along with ammunition, ordnance, and armoured vehicles.
