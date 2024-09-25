All Sections
Ukrainian Catholic University establishes scholarship in memory of four women and girls from the same family killed by Russian missile in Lviv

Andrieieva ViktoriiaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 13:01
Ukrainian Catholic University establishes scholarship in memory of four women and girls from the same family killed by Russian missile in Lviv
UCU has established a scholarship in memory of the women and girls of the Bazylevych family. Photo: Ukrainian Catholic University

A scholarship has been established in memory of Daria Bazylevych, who was a student at the Ukrainian Catholic University, her mother Yevheniia, and her sisters Yaryna and Emilia.

Source: Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU)

Details: The girls and their mother were killed in a missile attack on Lviv on 4 September 2024.

Details: The middle daughter, Daria, was a second-year student in UCU's Cultural Studies programme.

The scholarship fund has been opened jointly by Daria’s father Yaroslav Bazylevych and Plast, the National Scouting Organisation of Ukraine.

Quote from Yaroslav Bazylevich: "I was the richest, happiest husband and father: I had a treasure, and I always realised that it was a treasure to have such a wife and such responsible, hardworking, beautiful, intelligent, proactive, patriotic children. I have always been proud of them and I will continue to be so.

I am asking everyone to help me create a sustainable scholarship fund in the name of Yevheniia, Yaryna, Daria and Emilia Bazylevich so that the world remembers their names."

UCU said that it wants to raise US$100,000 for scholarships so that every year, UCU students can study and follow the ideals and principles that the Bazylevych sisters and their mother demonstrated in their lives.

You can make a donation on the university's website.

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 September, 21-year-old Yaryna, 18-year-old Daria, 7-year-old Emilia Bazylevych and their mother Yevhenia were killed in a Russian missile attack on a historic Lviv house on Konovaltsia Street. They were hiding in the stairwell. The only member of the family to survive was the father, Yaroslav, who had returned to the apartment to get water and blankets.
  • The mother and older daughters were members of the Ukrainian scouting organisation, Plast.
  • In total, seven people were killed and 47 were injured in the massive attack on Lviv. More than 70 buildings were destroyed and seven of architectural significance were damaged.

