Russian attack strikes 130-year-old architectural monument in Lviv – photos

The Russian attack on Lviv damaged residential buildings and a local architectural monument.

Details: The Lviv Centre for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation on Konovaltsia Street was damaged, said Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration.

The centre is located in the villa of Józefa Franz, a Lviv businesswoman. This building, constructed in 1893, is over 130 years old.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Its [the Centre for Sports Medicine’s] historic building was damaged. More than 70 windows were smashed. The blast wave blew away the frames. The ceiling fell in six offices. Radiators were torn off. Computers and medical equipment were destroyed."

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi

Kozytskyi added that the security guard and the Centre's staff are alive and uninjured.

In total, at least seven local architectural monuments have been damaged in the Russian night attack on Lviv.

Background:

Seven people were killed in the attack on Lviv, including three children. More than 40 people have been hospitalised with injuries of varying severity.

