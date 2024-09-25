Ukraine's National Guard destroys Russian ammunition storage point on Pokrovsk front
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 15:39
Officers from the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: press service for the NGU
Quote: "The plume of smoke rising after the explosion is more than 10 metres high: the guards have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point on the Pokrovsk front."
Details: The NGU said the large Russian ammunition storage point was discovered and destroyed by aerial reconnaissance units from the 15th Kara-Dah Operational Brigade.є
