Ukraine's National Guard destroys Russian ammunition storage point on Pokrovsk front

Officers from the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for the NGU

Quote: "The plume of smoke rising after the explosion is more than 10 metres high: the guards have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point on the Pokrovsk front."

Details: The NGU said the large Russian ammunition storage point was discovered and destroyed by aerial reconnaissance units from the 15th Kara-Dah Operational Brigade.є

