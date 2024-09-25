Ukrainian President's Office chief reacts to Putin's statements on nuclear weapons

The Office of the President of Ukraine has described Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's statements on expanding the Russian doctrine of nuclear deterrence as blackmail.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote: "Apart from nuclear blackmail, the Russian Federation has no other means of global intimidation.

These tools will not work."

Background: Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine. The Kremlin leader said that a nuclear response will follow if there is "reliable information about the launch of air and space attack capabilities towards Russia". These are "strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft."

