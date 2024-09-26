All Sections
Belarus scrambles its aircraft due to Russian Shahed drone

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 26 September 2024, 00:51
Belarus scrambles its aircraft due to Russian Shahed drone
An aircraft. Photo: Wikipedia

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone entered the territory of Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The Shahed drone entered Belarus near the village of Asarevichy in Gomel Oblast and headed southeast toward Slavutych. 

A standby fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was scrambled from Baranovichi air base, flying southeast toward the Polesie State Radioecological Reserve.

The Shahed drone is currently moving along the Belarus-Ukraine border, heading south toward the Kyiv Reservoir.

