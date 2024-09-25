Kalinoŭski Regiment is recognised as "terrorists" in Belarus

The Supreme Court of Belarus, at the request of the Prosecutor General of Belarus, has recognised the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, a patriotic formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and its member structures as a terrorist organisation.

Source: Alexander Karpovich, Head of the Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus

Quote: "On the basis of the evidence provided, the involvement of extremist citizens who are members of this formation in the organisation, planning, preparation and commission of acts of terrorism in the territory of the Republic of Belarus was established."

Details: Karpovich said that the members of the organisation allegedly recruited, armed and trained terrorists, as well as financed terrorist activities.

"As a result, acts of terrorism and other extremist crimes were committed on the territory of the country," the representative of the security bloc of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus's regime added.

