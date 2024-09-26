Explosions rock Kyiv all night, air defence operations reported

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; an Ukrainska Pravda reporter; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Details: Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 01:40.

Advertisement:

Two series of explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast around 02:00.

Updated: At 02:27, explosions could be heard in Kyiv again.

The KCMA reported that air defence units were engaging Russian drones in the city.

Advertisement:

At 04:21, an Ukrainska Pravda reporter noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and that air defence units were responding.

At 05:22, explosions rocked Kyiv again. KCMA reported air defence activity.

At 05:40, a series of explosions rang out again, the Ukrainska Pravda reporter said.

At 05:46, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko pointed out that air defence units were responding in the city's Obolonskyi district and urged residents to stay in shelters.

At around 06:00, air defence operations were heard again, followed by a loud explosion.

Support UP or become our patron!