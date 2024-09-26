All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Explosions rock Kyiv all night, air defence operations reported

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 26 September 2024, 04:15
Explosions rock Kyiv all night, air defence operations reported
A mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; an Ukrainska Pravda reporter; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Details: Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 01:40.

Advertisement:

Two series of explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast around 02:00.

Updated: At 02:27, explosions could be heard in Kyiv again.

The KCMA reported that air defence units were engaging Russian drones in the city.

Advertisement:

At 04:21, an Ukrainska Pravda reporter noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and that air defence units were responding.

At 05:22, explosions rocked Kyiv again. KCMA reported air defence activity.

At 05:40, a series of explosions rang out again, the Ukrainska Pravda reporter said.

At 05:46, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko pointed out that air defence units were responding in the city's Obolonskyi district and urged residents to stay in shelters.

At around 06:00, air defence operations were heard again, followed by a loud explosion.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
air defence
Shahed drone attack: residential building on fire in Kyiv, gas pipeline ruptured – photo
Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence
Ukraine's defence forces destroy 28 Shahed drones and 4 missiles at night
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: