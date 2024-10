Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk overnight: air defence operations reported

Explosions rang out in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "Attention! Air defence is responding! Be careful! Don't post any photos or videos – don't help the enemy. More details later."

Details: Suspilne reported explosions in the city.

