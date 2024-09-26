All Sections
Energy Ministry reports power outages in 11 oblasts following Russian attacks

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 26 September 2024, 12:05
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts due to attacks and combat activities over the past day.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Equipment was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a drone attack on substations in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, resulting in power outages for residential consumers. Efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the attack are ongoing, with power partially restored.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, attacks caused a fire at a substation, which led to the shutdown of an overhead line. Fortunately, consumers were not left without power, and the fire has since been extinguished.

Residential consumers in Chernihiv Oblast faced power outages due to the Russian attacks, affecting a total of 1,484 consumers.

An overhead line was disconnected during an air-raid in Odesa Oblast, leading to power outages at substations and for residential consumers, as well as one facility having to reduce its load. Power has now been fully restored.

