Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss "prospects for high-level contacts"
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:29
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, have held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which they discussed "the prospects for further high-level contacts".
Source: Yermak on Telegram
Quote: "Together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, we met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. I thanked China for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Advertisement:
We discussed the prospects for further high-level contacts."
Background:
- At the end of August, Yermak stated that he was confident President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
- During a UN Security Council meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that China is maintaining the position that to end the war in Ukraine (which it refers to as a "crisis"), an immediate ceasefire is necessary, along with the initiation of negotiations and the avoidance of sanctions and economic pressure.
Support UP or become our patron!