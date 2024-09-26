Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss "prospects for high-level contacts"

A meeting between Yermak, Sybiha, and Wang Yi. Photo: Yermak on Telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, have held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which they discussed "the prospects for further high-level contacts".

Quote: "Together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, we met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. I thanked China for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We discussed the prospects for further high-level contacts."

At the end of August, Yermak stated that he was confident President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

During a UN Security Council meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that China is maintaining the position that to end the war in Ukraine (which it refers to as a "crisis"), an immediate ceasefire is necessary, along with the initiation of negotiations and the avoidance of sanctions and economic pressure.

