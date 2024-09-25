All Sections
China advocates ceasefire in Ukraine, negotiations, and restriction of sanctions – Chinese foreign minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:06
Stock photo: Getty Images

China continues to stand by its position that what is needed to end the war in Ukraine (which it refers to as a "crisis") is an immediate ceasefire, negotiations, and refraining from sanctions and economic pressure.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a UN Security Council meeting

Details: The Chinese minister pointed out that firstly, it is necessary to stop the fighting and prevent the hostilities spreading to new territories.  

Secondly, dialogue and negotiations should be started immediately, as this is the "only viable way" to settle the "Ukraine crisis".

Quote from Ukrinform: "Thirdly, the Chinese foreign minister said, it is necessary to ‘manage spillovers of the crisis’ into the global economy. He clarified that he meant the need to refrain from sanctions and blocking certain areas of world trade. The Chinese diplomat did not name any particular countries, but he was obviously referring to restrictions against Russia and those who support it. In this context, the Chinese representative said that this threatens sustainable development, which is one of the goals of the UN."

Background:

  • In late May 2024, the governments of Brazil and China proposed a six-point plan.
  • The first point states that Ukraine and Russia should "call on all relevant parties to observe three principles for deescalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party".        
  • On 21 September 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva to discuss efforts to restore peace.
  • Brazil is one of the countries that did not sign the final communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland.
  • In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine's Ambassador to Brazil, Andrii Melnyk, said that Brazil had not warned Ukraine of its intention to present a peace plan with China to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

