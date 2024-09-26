Ukrainian military says Russians preparing to intensify assaults on Zaporizhzhia front

Ukrainian intelligence indicates that Russian troops are expected to increase their assault activities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast soon.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Over the past few days, there has been a noticeable trend towards escalation in the situation along the section of the combat zone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There have been five [Russian] assaults over the past 24 hours, and let's just say this number may rise as our intelligence indicates that the enemy is concentrating assault groups near [settlement of] Pryiutne.

The enemy has received 25 light buggy vehicles from the reserve motor transport storage base of the Southern District of the Russian Federation. This means that they are preparing assault operations."

Details: Voloshyn said the situation on the Southern front is no less tense than in other parts of the war zone. Seven combat engagements took place in Ukraine's south over the past day, five of them in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and two others on the Prydniprovske front.

In particular, fighting raged near the settlements of Robotyne and Novoandriivka, as well as for Dnipro River islands on the Prydniprovske front, near Kherson. The Russians also carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs and employed artillery and kamikaze drones.

The Russians are currently conducting reconnaissance by combat, using assault groups consisting of 5-10 troops, the spokesman noted.

Voloshyn also noted that the Russian military is not suffering from ammunition shortages.

Quote: "The number of shells used has remained consistent, at up to 2,000 rounds. Additionally, in the past day alone, more than 350 First-Person View drones were deployed, carrying out approximately 400 ordnance drops. This indicates that there are no apparent shortages or conservation of ammunition on their part."

