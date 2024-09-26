European Investment Bank to provide Ukraine with funds for construction of water supply system in Mykolaiv

Ukraine has reached previous agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to raise funds to construct a water extractor in the Pivdennyi Buh River and a central water supply system to Mykolaiv.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote from Shmyhal: "We have found a technical solution for Mykolaiv, [we can] use the water from the Inhulets River. This year, the government has allocated a total of UAH 384 million (roughly US$923,000) to finance the stable supply of industrial water to Mykolaiv using this method."

At the same time, Shmyhal stressed that the long-term solution to the problem lies in constructing a water extractor from the Pivdennyi Buh River and a central water supply pipeline to the regional centre. The project's estimated cost is about UAH 8.8 billion (US$213.7 million).

Shmyhal said that preliminary agreements with partners, including the European Investment Bank, to raise funds for this project are already in place, so he expects it to be implemented quickly.

