European Investment Bank to provide Ukraine with funds for construction of water supply system in Mykolaiv

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 26 September 2024, 17:18
Photo: Denys Shmyhal on Facebook

Ukraine has reached previous agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to raise funds to construct a water extractor in the Pivdennyi Buh River and a central water supply system to Mykolaiv.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine 

Quote from Shmyhal: "We have found a technical solution for Mykolaiv, [we can] use the water from the Inhulets River. This year, the government has allocated a total of UAH 384 million (roughly US$923,000) to finance the stable supply of industrial water to Mykolaiv using this method."

At the same time, Shmyhal stressed that the long-term solution to the problem lies in constructing a water extractor from the Pivdennyi Buh River and a central water supply pipeline to the regional centre. The project's estimated cost is about UAH 8.8 billion (US$213.7 million).

Shmyhal said that preliminary agreements with partners, including the European Investment Bank, to raise funds for this project are already in place, so he expects it to be implemented quickly.

