US imposes new sanctions on Russia over cybercrime and money laundering

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 26 September 2024, 19:50
US imposes new sanctions on Russia over cybercrime and money laundering
Sanctions against Russia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US government has imposed sanctions against Russian virtual financial platforms PM2BTC and Cryptex and selected Russian citizens for cybercrime and money laundering.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing an official statement by the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday

Details: "Today, the US Department of the Treasury is undertaking actions as part of a coordinated international effort to disrupt Russian cybercrime services," the statement said.

In particular, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is imposing restrictions on the Russian virtual currency exchanger PM2BTC, which is involved in money laundering in Russia.

Additionally, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Russian citizen Sergei Ivanov, who plays a significant role in money laundering, as well as on the virtual currency exchange Cryptex, which is registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is noted that the FinCEN and OFAC sanctions are coordinated with the efforts of other US government agencies and international partners.

The US Department of State has reportedly put up a reward of up to US$10 million for information leading to Ivanov's arrest and/or conviction.

In addition, the US Secret Service and the Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have announced formal charges against Ivanov and another Russian, Timur Shakhmametov, in this regard.

Background: The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on five vessels and two related companies involved in transporting Russian liquefied natural gas.

