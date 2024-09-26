UK imposes sanctions on 2 companies and 5 vessels transporting Russian LNG

The UK has imposed sanctions on two legal entities and five vessels transporting Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Source: European Pravda; announcement on the UK government's website

Details: On 26 September, the UK imposed sanctions on five vessels and two associated legal entities transporting Russian liquefied natural gas, including from Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project. The project itself had previously been subject to coordinated sanctions by Western allies and was forced to reduce its volumes.

The vessels sanctioned today are:

PIONEER (IMO 9256602)

ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)

NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)

NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523)

SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)

The companies sanctioned today are:

OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC – The operator and manager of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY.

WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT – The operator and manager of NORTH SKY

Fifteen ships and companies involved in the Russian LNG sector are now under UK sanctions.

Background:

