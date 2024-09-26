All Sections
UK imposes sanctions on 2 companies and 5 vessels transporting Russian LNG

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 16:38
Stock photo: Getty Images

The UK has imposed sanctions on two legal entities and five vessels transporting Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Source: European Pravda; announcement on the UK government's website

Details: On 26 September, the UK imposed sanctions on five vessels and two associated legal entities transporting Russian liquefied natural gas, including from Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project. The project itself had previously been subject to coordinated sanctions by Western allies and was forced to reduce its volumes. 

The vessels sanctioned today are: 

  • PIONEER (IMO 9256602)
  • ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298) 
  • NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277) 
  • NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523) 
  • SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)  

The companies sanctioned today are: 

  • OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC – The operator and manager of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY. 
  • WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT – The operator and manager of NORTH SKY  

Fifteen ships and companies involved in the Russian LNG sector are now under UK sanctions. 

Background: 

  • US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States uncovered another network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions and engaged in money laundering.
  • In September, the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) and its CEO, Dmitry Kiselyov. 

