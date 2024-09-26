UK imposes sanctions on 2 companies and 5 vessels transporting Russian LNG
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 16:38
The UK has imposed sanctions on two legal entities and five vessels transporting Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
Source: European Pravda; announcement on the UK government's website
Details: On 26 September, the UK imposed sanctions on five vessels and two associated legal entities transporting Russian liquefied natural gas, including from Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project. The project itself had previously been subject to coordinated sanctions by Western allies and was forced to reduce its volumes.
Advertisement:
The vessels sanctioned today are:
- PIONEER (IMO 9256602)
- ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)
- NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)
- NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523)
- SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)
The companies sanctioned today are:
- OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC – The operator and manager of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY.
- WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT – The operator and manager of NORTH SKY
Fifteen ships and companies involved in the Russian LNG sector are now under UK sanctions.
Advertisement:
Background:
- US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States uncovered another network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions and engaged in money laundering.
- In September, the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) and its CEO, Dmitry Kiselyov.
Support UP or become our patron!