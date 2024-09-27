All Sections
Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 00:46
Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after all.

Source: Ostap Yarysh, journalist at Holos Ameryky (Voice of America), on Facebook; Trump on TruthSocial; Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Trump will reportedly hold a meeting with Zelenskyy in New York on Friday morning, around 09:45 (16:45 Kyiv time) at Trump Tower.

Trump himself wrote that he would hold the meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday morning.

Update: At a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, Trump expressed confidence that he could reach an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

"I will say this: I believe I will be able to make a deal between Putin and Zelenskyy quite quickly. I don't want to tell you what that looks like," Trump said.

He added that his strategy "is not [about] a surrender" and "is to save lives".

In addition, Trump expressed his disagreement with Zelenskyy that such a deal is impossible. "I do believe I disagree with him. He doesn’t know me," Trump said.

