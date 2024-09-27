Russia loses 1,370 soldiers and 21 tanks over past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost 1,370 more soldiers killed and wounded, 58 artillery systems, 48 armoured combat vehicles and 21 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quoteб: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it has become necessary to adjust some of the items of total enemy losses, specifically cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are presented as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 649,170 (+1,370) military personnel;

8,846 (+21) tanks;

17,396 (+48) armoured combat vehicles;

18,678 (+58) artillery systems;

1,199 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

961 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

16,031 (+85) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,608 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

25,411 (+58) vehicles and tankers;

3,192 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!